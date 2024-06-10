- Home
- World
- Religious Attache at Saudi embassy in South Africa bids farewell to guests of Custodian of Two Holy ..
Religious Attache At Saudi Embassy In South Africa Bids Farewell To Guests Of Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Program For Current Hajj Season
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at Saudi Embassy in South Africa, bid farewell to the pilgrims who are hosted as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit to perform Hajj rituals this year 1445 AH.
Upon departure from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, they were seen off by the Charge d'Affaires at Saudi Embassy, Ali bin Yahya Najmi, and the Religious Attaché at Saudi embassy, Engineer Mohammad bin Abdul Salam Ashour,SPA reported.
The pilgrims expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this generous hospitality, and for its efforts in serving islam and Muslims.
Recent Stories
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
More Stories From World
-
European stocks, euro drop on EU vote turmoil54 seconds ago
-
Burgenstock: Ukraine summit venue used to hosting glitterati11 minutes ago
-
Germany's AfD excludes top candidate from EU delegation11 minutes ago
-
Still named as new coach of Ligue 1 side Lens21 minutes ago
-
Macron urges French to make 'right choice' in poll gamble31 minutes ago
-
Flooding, landslides kill three in Vietnam's north41 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid will not take part in Club World Cup: Ancelotti51 minutes ago
-
Makkah Health cluster conducts 6 open heart surgeries, 68 cardiac catheterisations for pilgrims in a ..1 hour ago
-
Odd couples: when French presidents 'cohabit' with rival PMs1 hour ago
-
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman1 hour ago
-
Still named as new coach of Ligue 1 side Lens1 hour ago
-
Saudi border guards directorate facilitates procedures for pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj 1445 AH1 hour ago