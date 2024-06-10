Religious Attache at Saudi embassy in South Africa bids farewell to guests of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program for current Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at Saudi Embassy in South Africa, bid farewell to the pilgrims who are hosted as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit to perform Hajj rituals this year 1445 AH.

Upon departure from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, they were seen off by the Charge d'Affaires at Saudi Embassy, Ali bin Yahya Najmi, and the Religious Attaché at Saudi embassy, Engineer Mohammad bin Abdul Salam Ashour,SPA reported.

The pilgrims expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this generous hospitality, and for its efforts in serving islam and Muslims.