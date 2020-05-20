UrduPoint.com
Religious Gatherings Of Up To 10 People Allowed In New York State - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) New York State is loosening its restrictions on religious gatherings to allow assemblies of up to 10 people at a time providing social distancing and other guidelines are maintained, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Religious institutions can have up to 10 people with strict social distancing," he said.

Cuomo recalled that hundreds of cases of COVID-19 had spread from a single religious gathering in the city of New Rochelle earlier in the outbreak.

The state government could not mandate social behavior and the success of the social distancing policies ultimately came down to the individual decisions and sense of responsibility of the public, Cuomo said.

