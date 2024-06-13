Religious minister collaborates with HOAP to ensure well-being of Private Hajj Scheme pilgrims

MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain chaired a consultative meeting with the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) to ensure the well-being of Hajj pilgrims performing the religious obligation under the private scheme.

The meeting was part of the government’s on-going efforts to enhance the facilities and services provided to Hajj pilgrims.

Representatives from Pakistani private Hajj companies, led by Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, also participated in the meeting and discussed the issues related to the pilgrims.

The session saw the attendance of key officials, including Secretary for Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Joint Secretary Hajj Sajjad Haider Yaldram, Director Makkah Faheem Khan Afridi and Director Monitoring Cell .

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the importance of providing robust facilities for both government and private Hajj pilgrims at the holy sites of Mina and Arafat.

"Ensure facilities for Hajj pilgrims in the holy sites," he asked the HOAP, underscoring the government's commitment to an inclusive and comprehensive Hajj experience.

Chaudhry Salik noted a marked improvement in the performance of private Hajj companies, acknowledging their efforts in better serving the pilgrims this year.

However, he also issued a stern warning to those companies that might exploit the pilgrims, promising strict action against any fraudulent activities. "Companies that deceive private Hajj pilgrims will be dealt with strictly," he warned.

Secretary Zulfiqar Haider called on private Hajj tour operators to formalize their operations by entering into comprehensive agreements with Tawafa companies, which are responsible for organizing and managing pilgrimages.

He also urged HOAP to form an action committee dedicated to protecting the rights of private scheme pilgrims, ensuring that their needs and concerns were adequately addressed.

To further streamline the process, Haider advised pilgrims to utilize the Nusuk App to report any issues they might encounter in Mina and Arafat, facilitating direct communication with relevant Saudi institutions.

This consultative meeting reflects Pakistan's proactive stance in improving Hajj operations, aiming to provide a safer, more organized, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for its citizens.