MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Abdul Ghaffar, an imam at the Farah National Directorate of Security mosque in Afghanistan's western city of Farah was killed, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the religious scholar was shot dead on Wednesday night in Farah's third disctrict.

Farah police chief spokesman Mohibullah Mohib confirmed the incident, but did not provide further details.