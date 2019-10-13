UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Scholar Killed In Afghanistan's Mazari Sharif - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Religious Scholar Killed in Afghanistan's Mazari Sharif - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Religious scholar Mullah Hayatuddin Sahibi was killed in the northern Afghan city of Mazari Sharif, spokesman for police of the Balkh province Adil Shah Adil told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to Adil, the attack took place near the Amina Madrasa in the fourth district of Mazari Sharif on late Saturday.

The spokesman added that no one had been arrested in connection with the incident yet.

The situation in Afghanistan has been tense for almost two decades as the government forces are fighting the Taliban Islamist group, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far. The ongoing instability resulted in the rise of other extremist groups across the country, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Police Russia Balkh Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

8 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

8 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

8 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

8 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

8 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.