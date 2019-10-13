(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Religious scholar Mullah Hayatuddin Sahibi was killed in the northern Afghan city of Mazari Sharif, spokesman for police of the Balkh province Adil Shah Adil told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to Adil, the attack took place near the Amina Madrasa in the fourth district of Mazari Sharif on late Saturday.

The spokesman added that no one had been arrested in connection with the incident yet.

The situation in Afghanistan has been tense for almost two decades as the government forces are fighting the Taliban Islamist group, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far. The ongoing instability resulted in the rise of other extremist groups across the country, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia).