Religious Scholar Killed in Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A bomb went off outside a religious school in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday, leaving its director killed, a security source told Sputnik.

The explosion took place at around 9 a.m. local time (04:30 GMT) in the Darunta area of Surkh Rod district.

No militant group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.