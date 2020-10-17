Religious Scholar Killed In Bomb Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Source
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 04:48 PM
A bomb went off outside a religious school in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday, leaving its director killed, a security source told Sputnik
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A bomb went off outside a religious school in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday, leaving its director killed, a security source told Sputnik.
The explosion took place at around 9 a.m. local time (04:30 GMT) in the Darunta area of Surkh Rod district.
No militant group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.