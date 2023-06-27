Relocating Troops From Special Military Operation Zone Not Necessary During Mutiny - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Relocating Russian troops from the special military operation zone to deal with attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, was not necessary, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We did not have to remove combat units from the special military operation zone," Putin said in his address to soldiers.

The president also said that pilots who were killed during the attempted mutiny "fulfilled the order and their military duty with honor."