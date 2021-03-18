UrduPoint.com
Relocation Of Russia's Aviation Units To Belarus Tested During Military Drills - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian and Belarusian troops have practiced redeploying units of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) to Belarusian airfields during joint tactical military exercises, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The joint exercises have been scheduled to take place from March 16 to March 18.

"During the exercises, the military practiced the deployment of air forces and air defense forces in defensive operations of regional troops of Belarus and Russia; relocation of VKS air units to Belarusian airfields; management of subordinate formations and military units of the unified regional air defense system; air defense of the western border of the Union State by the regional contingent," the ministry posted on its official Telegram channel.

The exercises reportedly took into account real combat experience gained in operations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh.

