Relocation of Sea Launch Floating Spaceport From US to Russia to Start on Feb. 22 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The relocation of the Sea Launch floating spaceport from Long Beach (USA) to the Slavyansk Shipyard in Russia's Far Eastern port of Slavyanka will begin on February 22, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

"On February 22," the source said answering the relevant question.

The Sea Launch owner, Russia's S7 Group, said earlier that all necessary permits for changing the location of the platform, including from the US State Department, had been received. Upon the arrival to Russia in early March, the launch platform and the assembly-command ship will be temporarily based at the Slavyansk Shipyard.

The Sea Launch has been mothballed since 2014, when the last, 36th, launch was made carried out. The work was stopped due to the deterioration of Russian-Ukrainian relations.