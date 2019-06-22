Reluctance to Adopt Declaration on Avoiding Nuclear War Indicates US Intentions - Moscow

Washington's reluctance to adopt a joint statement with Russia on the inadmissibility of nuclear war speaks volumes about the US intentions, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Kozhin said on Saturday, commenting on the vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff statements on the alleged presence of the Russian threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Washington 's reluctance to adopt a joint statement with Russia on the inadmissibility of nuclear war speaks volumes about the US intentions, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Kozhin said on Saturday, commenting on the vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff statements on the alleged presence of the Russian threat.

On June 18, Gen. Paul J. Selva said, as cited by US media, that low-yield nuclear weapons should be placed on Trident submarines to deter Russia and to "fill a hole that exists in the potential escalation ladder that we know is part of Russian doctrine.

"

Kozhin stressed that such statements by US officials as the one made by Selva were intended to justify the expansion of the Pentagon's nuclear arsenal.

"Back in October last year, Russia handed over to the United States a draft joint statement on the inadmissibility of nuclear war and the strengthening of strategic stability. The lack of agreement on its adoption speaks very eloquently about the US intentions," he stated.

The diplomat added that the Russian nuclear threat for the United States, mentioned by Selva, was imaginary.