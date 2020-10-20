Reluctance to get flu vaccinations simmering in S. Korea after 2 suspected deaths

Public anxiety over the safety of flu vaccines and reluctance over whether to get vaccinated are growing here after a woman died after being administered with a seasonal flu vaccine on Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Public anxiety over the safety of flu vaccines and reluctance over whether to get vaccinated are growing here after a woman died after being administered with a seasonal flu vaccine on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old resident of Gochang, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, was found dead at her home earlier in the day. She had received the shot from a neighborhood clinic on Monday.

A health official at the North Jeolla provincial government said any link between the resident's death and her flu vaccine has not been established and a related investigation is under way.

A 17-year-old boy in the western port city of Incheon died early Friday morning after receiving a flu shot, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The KDCA said the causes of the two deaths have not yet been determined and further investigation is needed to find any causality between deaths and the vaccine.

Hospital officials said there has not been many cancellations of flu shots, yet calls have been made to postpone shots or inquire about the safety of the vaccines.

The KDCA said the teenage boy was administered with one of the vaccine bottles that were shipped by Shinsung Pharm Co., a distributor of vaccine bottles that were exposed to room temperature during shipments as part of a nationwide free flu shots program.

The authorities earlier said the mishandled vaccines have passed quality tests and concluded that there is no safety issue. They have also collected some 539,000 doses that were shipped by Shinsung Pharm.

The KDCA said a total of 32 people have received the vaccine shots from the same hospital as the teenage boy, yet so abnormal reactions have been reported.