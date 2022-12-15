Remaining 130 French Soldiers Leave Central African Republic - French Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The remaining 130 French soldiers, who were in the Central African Republic, have left the country, the French Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On December 15, the last French soldiers under national command, who were in the Central African Republic as part of a logistics mission (MISLOG), left the country," the ministry said in a communique.

The ministry noted that this mission, which involved about 130 French military personnel, "no longer had an operational justification."