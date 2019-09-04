MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The remaining beluga whales that are currently in Russia's so-called whale jail will be released before the beginning of winter, the head of Russia's Environment Ministry, Dmitry Kobylkin, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, the last two orcas were released from the jail.

"We must [release the remaining sea mammals] before the start of winter," Kobylkin said.

The minister noted that a total of 75 beluga whales remained in the compound.