Remaining Dutch To Be Left Behind At Kabul Airport As Terror Threat Rises - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:46 PM

Dutch citizens and Afghans who worked with the NATO mission in Afghanistan will be stranded at the Kabul airport as the security situation in the country continues to deteriorate, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday, adding that he still deemed the evacuation mission "necessary."

Earlier in the day, two explosions rocked Kabul - the first one at the Abbey gate of the airport and another one near a hotel used by the US as a gathering area for evacuee civilians. At least 12 people were killed and nearly 50 more injured as a result of the blasts, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik.

Rutte told reporters that the rising terror threat at the Kabul airport led to the suspension of European evacuation operations.

"We, like other European countries, were overwhelmed by the speed of the Taliban takeover and made a wrong assessment of the situation," the prime minister said, as quoted by the DutchNews media outlet.

He added that it was the government's "sacred duty" to evacuate the remaining Dutch and Afghans out of Kabul, noting that Acting Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag was in contact with her EU counterparts on the matter.

Amsterdam has also contacted Qatar and Pakistan to help monitor the situation in Afghanistan. Rutte noted that he still backed the evacuation mission, calling it "necessary and worthwhile" to avoid the 9/11 scenario with the "most disappointing" ending.

After the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them. Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not allow departures after that date.

