Iran has already informed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signatories of its response should a United Nations arms embargo on the country, that is set to expire in October, be extended, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Iran has already informed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signatories of its response should a United Nations arms embargo on the country, that is set to expire in October, be extended, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

"If someday they want to restore the arms embargo against Iran, at any time and in any form, we will respond as I wrote in the last paragraph of my letter to the leaders of the 4+1 countries [JCPOA signatories except for the US and European Union]," the president said during a televised government meeting.

The US withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and has since imposed a policy of so-called maximum pressure on Iran. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged that Washington will do everything in its power to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran that entered force in 2015 and is set to expire in October.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that the arms embargo on Iran is part of a set of special measures, put into force for five years, that expire in October and cannot be extended.

According to Rouhani, any prolongation of the arms embargo would have dangerous consequences. The president also slammed the US for leaving the nuclear deal, saying that the move was a "mistake."

"The Americans only woke up from their deep sleep two months ago and realized what a big mistake they made when they left the nuclear deal," the president said.

If Washington wishes to re-join the JCPOA, it must offer compensation to Tehran for years of sanctions, Rouhani remarked.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed by Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015 to limit Tehran's nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief.