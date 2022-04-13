Remaining Switchblade Systems Will Move Into Ukraine Over Next Day - US Defense Official

The remaining number of Switchblade weapon systems promised by the United States to Ukraine will be delivered over the course of the next day, a senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The remaining number of Switchblade weapon systems promised by the United States to Ukraine will be delivered over the course of the next day, a senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday.

"A significant number of the Switchblades, of that first 100, have moved into Ukraine.

The remaining number of Switchblades will be moved into Ukraine over the course of the next day," the official said.

The United States committed to Ukraine 100 of the Switchblade weapon systems, that belong to the class of the so-called "loitering munitions" and combine elements of drones and missiles. The system is launched into the air, where it can fly around using an electric engine before diving and detonating its explosive warhead on the intended target.