Remaining US Diplomats In Kiev To Provide Emergency Consular Services - State Department
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 07:56 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The US diplomatic presence in Kiev will be sufficient to provide emergency consular services once the number of employees there is reduced for security reasons, a senior administration official said Saturday.
"We are going to maintain personnel so we can provide emergency consular services," the official said.
The remaining diplomats will also "be able to continue working closely with the Ukrainian government."