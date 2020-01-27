Remains Found at Former Gwangju Prison in S. Korea May Belong to Over 250 People - Reports

(@imziishan)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Human remains discovered in December at the site of a former prison in the southwestern South Korean city of Gwangju may belong to more than 250 people killed during a deadly crackdown of the anti-government uprising of 1980, media reported on Monday, citing sources.

The remains were discovered during a government-led project to relocate a cemetery where prisoners without any relatives were buried, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said. It was initially estimated that the remains belonged to about 80 people, 41 prisoners of them dead prisoners.

The assessment by the National Forensic Service raised doubts about the exact number of people in the mass grave, and suggested that unidentified remains belong to people who went missing during the 1980 uprising � when Gwangju citizens rebelled against the military junta of General Chun Doo-hwan � the media said.

The National Forensic Service plans to finish identifying the remains by early February, after which the results will be announced, the news agency added.