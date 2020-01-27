UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remains Found At Former Gwangju Prison In S. Korea May Belong To Over 250 People - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:29 PM

Remains Found at Former Gwangju Prison in S. Korea May Belong to Over 250 People - Reports

Human remains discovered in December at the site of a former prison in the southwestern South Korean city of Gwangju may belong to more than 250 people killed during a deadly crackdown of the anti-government uprising of 1980, media reported on Monday, citing sources

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Human remains discovered in December at the site of a former prison in the southwestern South Korean city of Gwangju may belong to more than 250 people killed during a deadly crackdown of the anti-government uprising of 1980, media reported on Monday, citing sources.

The remains were discovered during a government-led project to relocate a cemetery where prisoners without any relatives were buried, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said. It was initially estimated that the remains belonged to about 80 people, 41 prisoners of them dead prisoners.

The assessment by the National Forensic Service raised doubts about the exact number of people in the mass grave, and suggested that unidentified remains belong to people who went missing during the 1980 uprising � when Gwangju citizens rebelled against the military junta of General Chun Doo-hwan � the media said.

The National Forensic Service plans to finish identifying the remains by early February, after which the results will be announced, the news agency added.

Related Topics

Dead Gwangju South Korea North Korea SITE February May December Media

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature sets green ..

24 seconds ago

Nustians to have talk series on mental health

1 minute ago

Launching of digital payment system for poor women ..

1 minute ago

Fifth Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Australia - ..

42 seconds ago

AWST 2020 discussion to highlight Arab media’s r ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Expresses Profound Sorrow an ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.