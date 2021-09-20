Remains Likely Belonging to Missing Gabrielle Petito Found in Wyoming Camping Site - FBI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) US law enforcement have found remains believed to belong to Gabrielle Petito, 22, a Florida woman who was reported missing after her fiance returned from a van trip without her.

"Today, the search revealed human remains consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito. Full forensic identification has not been completed and we do not yet know the cause of death," the FBI's Denver division said in a Sunday statement.

The remains were found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, the FBI said, adding that the area currently remains closed to the public amid an ongoing investigation.

Gabrielle Petito left for a cross-country trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23, in July. On September 1, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida in the white van that the couple had used for the trip, but Gabrielle was not with him. On September 11, Petito's parents reported her missing.

There is also an ongoing search for Laundrie, who disappeared after having returned from the van trip.

In mid-August, Petito and Laundrie had an encounter with police in Moab, Utah, who said they were responding to a "domestic problem."