UrduPoint.com

Remains Likely Belonging To Missing Gabrielle Petito Found In Wyoming Camping Site - FBI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:40 AM

Remains Likely Belonging to Missing Gabrielle Petito Found in Wyoming Camping Site - FBI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) US law enforcement have found remains believed to belong to Gabrielle Petito, 22, a Florida woman who was reported missing after her fiance returned from a van trip without her.

"Today, the search revealed human remains consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito. Full forensic identification has not been completed and we do not yet know the cause of death," the FBI's Denver division said in a Sunday statement.

The remains were found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, the FBI said, adding that the area currently remains closed to the public amid an ongoing investigation.

Gabrielle Petito left for a cross-country trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23, in July. On September 1, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida in the white van that the couple had used for the trip, but Gabrielle was not with him. On September 11, Petito's parents reported her missing.

There is also an ongoing search for Laundrie, who disappeared after having returned from the van trip.

In mid-August, Petito and Laundrie had an encounter with police in Moab, Utah, who said they were responding to a "domestic problem."

Related Topics

Police Van Moab Denver Florida July September Women Sunday FBI From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

8 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

11 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

11 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.