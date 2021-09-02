UrduPoint.com

Remains Of 109 Chinese Soldiers Killed In Korean War Return

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:34 PM

Remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War return

The remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War were returned to China on Thursday from the Republic of Korea (ROK)

SHENYANG, Sep 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War were returned to China on Thursday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Escorted by two Chinese fighter jets, an air force plane carrying the remains and belongings of the fallen soldiers landed at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, at 11:26 a.m.

It is the eighth such repatriation since 2014.

Around 230 representatives from central and local authorities, the military, and family members and relatives of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs attended a ceremony at the airport to welcome the soldiers' remains at 12:37 p.

m.

Following the event, the remains were escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, where a burial ceremony will be held Friday.

The remains of 716 soldiers returned from the ROK and were laid to rest in the cemetery between 2014 and 2020.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed China 2020 Family Event From Airport P

Recent Stories

OPPO Gives You a Chance to win the all new Reno6 S ..

OPPO Gives You a Chance to win the all new Reno6 Signed by Asim Azhar – Join t ..

6 seconds ago
 Domestic Flights in Afghanistan to Resume on Frida ..

Domestic Flights in Afghanistan to Resume on Friday - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Chaman border may be closed for some day due to th ..

Chaman border may be closed for some day due to threats: Sheikh Rashid

34 minutes ago
 NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

35 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive in ..

Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive in Panjshir - Lavrov

35 minutes ago
 Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Tal ..

Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Taliban, Other Afghan Forces - La ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.