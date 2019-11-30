UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remains Of 23 Vietnamese Citizens Found Dead In UK Returned Home - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:31 AM

Remains of 23 Vietnamese Citizens Found Dead in UK Returned Home - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The bodies of 23 Vietnamese nationals, found dead in a truck in the UK county of Essex, have been transported to their home country, the country's media reported on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the 16 out of the 39 bodied were repatriated.

The plane carrying the bodies landed in Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport earlier in the day, according to VnExpress news site.

Following the inspection and certification procedures, the remains were sent to the relatives in ambulance vehicles.

In October, the UK was shocked by the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants frozen in a refrigerator truck in an industrial park in Grays, Essex. Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, a man from Northern Ireland, who faces multiple charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter and human trafficking.

Related Topics

UK Dead Driver Vehicles Man Hanoi Ireland SITE October Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 November 2019

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

No place for favoritism in govt: Asad Shamim

3 hours ago

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

10 hours ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.