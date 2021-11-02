UrduPoint.com

Remains Of 267 Victims Of Donbas Conflict Found In LPR Mass Graves - Official

Remains of 267 Victims of Donbas Conflict Found in LPR Mass Graves - Official

The remains of 267 victims of the conflict in Donbas have been recovered from spontaneous mass graves since August when the search for those who went missing in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) was launched, Anna Soroka, the head of the missing people working group, said on Tuesday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The remains of 267 victims of the conflict in Donbas have been recovered from spontaneous mass graves since August when the search for those who went missing in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) was launched, Anna Soroka, the head of the missing people working group, said on Tuesday.

"In total, during the work of the group (in the LPR), 267 remains were recovered," Soroka said during a roundtable.

The self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk created special bodies in August to search for those who went missing during the conflict in eastern Ukraine since 2014. The results of examinations from grave sites in the LPR are planned to be sent to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Criminal Court.

In early October, specialists started examining the largest mass grave of civilians found in the LPR.

