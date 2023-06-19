Remains of 4 People Found in Karabakh Economic Region - Azerbaijani Archaeology Institute

The remains of four people were found in the village of Sarijali in the Aghdam region, which returned under control of Azerbaijan after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a member of the Azerbaijani Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology, Vusal Hasanov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The remains of four people were found in the village of Sarijali in the Aghdam region, which returned under control of Azerbaijan after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a member of the Azerbaijani Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology, Vusal Hasanov, said on Monday.

"Human remains were discovered on the side of the highway in the village of Sarijali village of the Aghdam region ... The remains of at least 2 people were identified in 1 point, and 1 person in each of the other points. The exact number, trauma and other signs, information about the gender of the buried persons will be determined during the examination," Hasanov was quoted as saying by Azerbaijani news agency APA.

The report added that parts of a military truck were also found at the site. The news agency assumes that the four people were killed by the Armenian military during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, which took place from February 1988 to May 1994.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The region of Aghdam, which had been under Armenian control since the 1990s, was returned to Azerbaijan as part of the ceasefire declaration.