UrduPoint.com

Remains Of 4 People Found In Karabakh Economic Region - Azerbaijani Archaeology Institute

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Remains of 4 People Found in Karabakh Economic Region - Azerbaijani Archaeology Institute

The remains of four people were found in the village of Sarijali in the Aghdam region, which returned under control of Azerbaijan after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a member of the Azerbaijani Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology, Vusal Hasanov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The remains of four people were found in the village of Sarijali in the Aghdam region, which returned under control of Azerbaijan after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a member of the Azerbaijani Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology, Vusal Hasanov, said on Monday.

"Human remains were discovered on the side of the highway in the village of Sarijali village of the Aghdam region ... The remains of at least 2 people were identified in 1 point, and 1 person in each of the other points. The exact number, trauma and other signs, information about the gender of the buried persons will be determined during the examination," Hasanov was quoted as saying by Azerbaijani news agency APA.

The report added that parts of a military truck were also found at the site. The news agency assumes that the four people were killed by the Armenian military during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, which took place from February 1988 to May 1994.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The region of Aghdam, which had been under Armenian control since the 1990s, was returned to Azerbaijan as part of the ceasefire declaration.

Related Topics

Armenia Azerbaijan SITE February May September November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Emirates Oncology Society celebrates graduation of ..

Emirates Oncology Society celebrates graduation of recovered cancer patients

9 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Malta

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Malta

9 minutes ago
 Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Ex ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

35 minutes ago
 Political empowerment of marginalized communities ..

Political empowerment of marginalized communities imperative for strengthening d ..

32 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.