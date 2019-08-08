Remains of 66 Fallen Soviet Soldiers Found in Latvian Forest - Volunteer Group

(@FahadShabbir)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Remains of 66 Latvian riflemen from the Soviet Red Army were unearthed near the town of Auce in southern Latvia, the head of a volunteer group doing the digging said.

"Remains of 66 soldiers from the 308th Latvian Riflemen Division of the Soviet army were found in the forest near Auce," Talis Esmits of the Legenda group was quoted as saying by a local news website, Delfi.

The Legenda group has been searching WWII battlefields in Latvia for remains of fallen soldiers to give them a proper burial.

The 308th division was formed in 1944 as the Soviet army continued to press its offensive against Nazi German troops and entered occupied Latvia.