UrduPoint.com

Remains Of 9 Chinese Killed In CAR Cremated Upon Embassy's Decision - Police

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Remains of 9 Chinese Killed in CAR Cremated Upon Embassy's Decision - Police

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The remains of nine Chinese nationals killed on March 19 in the Central African Republic will not be returned to China, as they were cremated by decision of the Chinese embassy, the local police told Sputnik.

"The remains of the Chinese will not be returned back to China. The bodies of the nine Chinese, who were recently brutally killed, were cremated this morning 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Bangui," the police said.

Earlier in the month, the mayor of the town of Bambari in the car told Sputnik that at least nine Chinese citizens were killed and two others were injured after an attack on a gold mine owned by Chinese mining company Gold Cost Group in the central region of the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged those responsible be punished for the attack strictly and in accordance with law, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The ministry further warned that a number of CAR areas were considered high-risk zones and urged Chinese citizens to immediately leave such regions and refrain from traveling there.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Russia China Company Car Bambari Bangui Central African Republic March Gold From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 minutes ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

37 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

52 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at Lon ..

Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at London home

1 hour ago
 US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Bia ..

US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Biannual Data on New START-State ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.