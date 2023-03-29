BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The remains of nine Chinese nationals killed on March 19 in the Central African Republic will not be returned to China, as they were cremated by decision of the Chinese embassy, the local police told Sputnik.

"The remains of the Chinese will not be returned back to China. The bodies of the nine Chinese, who were recently brutally killed, were cremated this morning 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Bangui," the police said.

Earlier in the month, the mayor of the town of Bambari in the car told Sputnik that at least nine Chinese citizens were killed and two others were injured after an attack on a gold mine owned by Chinese mining company Gold Cost Group in the central region of the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged those responsible be punished for the attack strictly and in accordance with law, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The ministry further warned that a number of CAR areas were considered high-risk zones and urged Chinese citizens to immediately leave such regions and refrain from traveling there.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack.