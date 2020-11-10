A mass grave with the remains of about 70 people was found at a site of executions of civilians by the Nazis during World War II in the Kaluga region, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A mass grave with the remains of about 70 people was found at a site of executions of civilians by the Nazis during World War II in the Kaluga region, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

"As part of the probe, investigative actions are being carried out on the territory of Baryatinskiy district at the burial place of civilians killed in the first years of the Great Patriotic War," the statement said.

Investigators have learned about the executions of civilians in the area of Kryukovo village in January 1942 from declassified archival documents.

"The approximate location of the burial site was established thanks to the testimony of eyewitnesses and their relatives. Forensic equipment has helped to establish the exact location," the committee said.

It is noted that 70 remains were found at the burial site, including those of children, with traces of violent death. Comprehensive forensic and genetic examinations will be carried out.