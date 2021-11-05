UrduPoint.com

Remains Of All Nine Victims Of Russian An-12 Plane Crash Found Near Irkutsk - Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 10:50 AM

Remains of All Nine Victims of Russian An-12 Plane Crash Found Near Irkutsk - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The remains of all the nine victims of Russian An-12 transport plane crash were found at the site of the crash, as well as the second flight recorder, a representative of emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

The transport plane of the Belarusian company Grodno Avia crashed near Irkutsk on Wednesday.

Emergency services believe the incident is most likely connected to a technical failure or poor weather conditions. Investigation is going on.

"The Irkutsk regional bureau of forensic medicine confirmed the discovery of the bodies and remains of all the nine victims," the spokesman said.

He added that rescuers also found the second flight recorded at the site of the crash.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Russia Company Irkutsk SITE All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

3 hours ago
 2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

10 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

10 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

10 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.