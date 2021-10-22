UrduPoint.com

Remains Of Missing, Wanted Man Brian Laundrie Found In Florida Nature Park - FBI

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The FBI Denver office said on Thursday that human remains found in a Florida nature park on Wednesday are confirmed to be those of Brian Laundrie, who was sought by the authorities on a Federal fraud charge and considered a person of interest in the death of his fiance Gabrielle Petitio.

"On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie," the FBI Denver office said in a tweet.

Laundrie and Petito left for a cross-country road trip in July and Laundrie returned to Florida in early September without Petito. Her remains were found later in September in a national forest in Wyoming, having died by manual strangulation, according to the autopsy.

