UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remains Of Nazi Victims Discovered In Russia's Rostov Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Remains of Nazi Victims Discovered in Russia's Rostov Region

SALSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Activists of the Exploratory Movement of Russia have discovered the grave of civilians, who were killed by the Nazi soldiers in the city of Salsk, Rostov Region, during World War II, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The remains of more than 30 people, including women and children, were found with traces of fractures and gunshot wounds detected on them.

On Monday, the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) declassified materials testifying to the murders of Soviet citizens in Salsk, which was under Nazi control from July 31, 1942, to January 21, 1943.

According to one of the documents seen by Sputnik, "systematic mass executions of civilians were carried out" in Salsk.

The local brick factory was one of the main sites where the atrocities took place. The Nazis brought groups of citizens, often up to 100 people or more, shot and threw them into pits. There are up to 30 such pits filled with the bodies. A map of the brick factory with an indication of the burial places has also been declassified.

A total of over 3,000 people were killed in Salsk, according to newly released documents.

Related Topics

Russia Rostov Salsk January July Women World War From

Recent Stories

76,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan cannot progress with NAB: Khaqan Abbasi

25 minutes ago

SEHA, Khalifa University launch Clinical Research ..

33 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Vatican delegation

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

1 hour ago

World Future Energy Summit signs key stakeholder a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.