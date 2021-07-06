(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SALSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Activists of the Exploratory Movement of Russia have discovered the grave of civilians, who were killed by the Nazi soldiers in the city of Salsk, Rostov Region, during World War II, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The remains of more than 30 people, including women and children, were found with traces of fractures and gunshot wounds detected on them.

On Monday, the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) declassified materials testifying to the murders of Soviet citizens in Salsk, which was under Nazi control from July 31, 1942, to January 21, 1943.

According to one of the documents seen by Sputnik, "systematic mass executions of civilians were carried out" in Salsk.

The local brick factory was one of the main sites where the atrocities took place. The Nazis brought groups of citizens, often up to 100 people or more, shot and threw them into pits. There are up to 30 such pits filled with the bodies. A map of the brick factory with an indication of the burial places has also been declassified.

A total of over 3,000 people were killed in Salsk, according to newly released documents.