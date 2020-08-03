ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three mass graves on the territory of a World War II-era concentration camp have been found on Monday near the Moglino Village in Russia's western Pskov region, and over 50 bodies have been exhumed, regional authorities said.

"On the territory of the former concentration camp in the village of Moglino, Pskov region, search works are being completed ... Searchers found three graves, and the remains of more than 50 people were exhumed," regional authorities said on the official Vkontakte page, adding that most of the victims were women.

The remains are going to be sent to the regional department of Russia's Investigative Committee for examination.

Searchers also found bullets on the former camp's territory, meaning that the majority of victims were most likely shot.

Earlier in the day, the Russian investigative committee has launched a criminal probe into the mass killings of civilians in the Pskov region during World War II. The investigators have found that over 3,000 Soviet citizens were killed between 1941-1944 in the Moglino concentration camp, and the search works were still ongoing.

The materials belonging to Russia's Federal Security Service reveal that Estonians were guarding the Moglino camp, while Nazi Germany planned to transfer parts of the Pskov region to Estonia.