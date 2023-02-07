Remains Progress MS-20 Cargo Spacecraft Fell Into in Pacific Ocean - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The unburned remains of Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft, which successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), fell into the non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Progress MS-20 spacecraft was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and collapsed. Its unburned structural elements fell in the non-navigable area of the South Pacific," a statement read.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 07:56 (04:56 GMT) on February 7. At 11:04 a.m., its propulsion system switched on for braking, after which the spacecraft deorbited and collapsed.

The rocket with the Progress MS-20 Progress MS-20 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on June 3, 2022.

It delivered more than 2.5 tonnes of cargo to the ISS, including a 3D printer developed by Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia. The printed products will be returned to Earth to study the impact of microgravity on additive manufacturing.

In addition, the Progress MS-20 diverted the ISS away from a possible collision with space debris four times. The spacecraft also helped to avoid approaching the expected trajectory of the Russian satellite Cosmos-1408 debris, which could fly 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the station.

On February 9, a Soyuz-2.1a rocket is scheduled to be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome with the Progress MS-22 cargo ship on it. It will become the first Russian launch under the ISS program in 2023.