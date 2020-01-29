UrduPoint.com
Remains Recovered Of Two Personnel Killed In US Air Force Crash In Afghanistan - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The remains of the two Air Force personnel killed in the crash of an E-11A Bombardier communications networking aircraft operating over Afghanistan have been recovered, a US military spokesman said on Tuesday.

"On January 28, US Forces recovered the remains of two personnel from the site where a US Bombardier E-11A aircraft crashed in Ghazni province Afghanistan on January 27," US Afghan forces spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said in a Twitter message.

The force also recovered what has been identified as an aircraft flight data recorder and while the cause of the crash remains under investigation there are no indications that it was caused by hostile enemy fire, Leggett said.

The remains of the crew were found near the aircraft and were treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community, he added.

