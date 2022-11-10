Remains To Be Seen If Ukraine Prepared For 'Compromise' With Russia - Biden
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that it remains to be seen if Ukraine is prepared to compromise with Russia to resolve the ongoing conflict.
"That remains to be seen whether or not there'll be a judgment made as to whether or not Ukraine is prepared to compromise with Russia," Biden said on Wednesday.