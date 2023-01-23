UrduPoint.com

Remarks On US Possibly Sending ATACMS To Kiev Are Psychological Warfare Element - Ryabkov

Remarks on US Possibly Sending ATACMS to Kiev Are Psychological Warfare Element - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Statements made by the US about the possibility of supplying long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) are nothing but an element of psychological warfare, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

Earlier in January, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US refused to transfer ATACMS missiles, with a range of almost 200 miles, to Ukraine due to disagreements over possible strikes on targets in Crimea, despite Kiev's persistent requests. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that the start of deliveries of such missiles to Ukraine could be interpreted as direct US involvement in a military conflict with Russia.

"This is an element of psychological warfare," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that any escalation is "the most dangerous path, and the consequences can be unpredictable."

