UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remdesivir Becomes First COVID-19 Drug To Receive European Medicines Agency's Backing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Remdesivir Becomes First COVID-19 Drug to Receive European Medicines Agency's Backing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Remdesivir, an antiviral drug produced by Gilead Sciences, has become the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive the backing of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to an agency press release on Thursday.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation to Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen. Remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorisation in the EU," the press release read.

The agency cited remdesivir's positive results in clinical trials, which has shown the treatment to be safe and effective.

The EMA cited a clinical trial of more than 1,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Those who received the treatment recovered, on average, four days sooner than those who received a placebo.

According to the EMA, COVID-19 patients who are in need of supplementary oxygen should be given remdesivir for no more than nine days.

The European Commission is expected to approve the conditional marketing authorization for remdesivir in the coming days, which will allow the treatment to be used before the completion of all clinical trials, the EMA said.

The Japanese government in May approved the use of remdesivir on patients who are severely ill with COVID-19.

Related Topics

May All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

58 minutes ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

1 hour ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.