(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Remdesivir, an antiviral drug produced by Gilead Sciences, has become the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive the backing of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to an agency press release on Thursday.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation to Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen. Remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorisation in the EU," the press release read.

The agency cited remdesivir's positive results in clinical trials, which has shown the treatment to be safe and effective.

The EMA cited a clinical trial of more than 1,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Those who received the treatment recovered, on average, four days sooner than those who received a placebo.

According to the EMA, COVID-19 patients who are in need of supplementary oxygen should be given remdesivir for no more than nine days.

The European Commission is expected to approve the conditional marketing authorization for remdesivir in the coming days, which will allow the treatment to be used before the completion of all clinical trials, the EMA said.

The Japanese government in May approved the use of remdesivir on patients who are severely ill with COVID-19.