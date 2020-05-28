Remdesivir Trial of Over 1,000 Patients Shows Drug Speeds Recovery From COVID-19 - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) A report based on partial data from a ten-nation trial of more than 1,000 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) showed the drug remdesivir speeded recovery, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"These preliminary findings support the use of remdesivir for patients who are hospitalized with Covid-19 and require supplemental oxygen therapy. However, given high mortality despite the use of remdesivir, it is clear that treatment with an antiviral drug alone is not likely to be sufficient," the report said on Wednesday.

Of 1059 patients, 538 given remdesivir and 521 a placebo, those taking the drug had a median recovery time of 11 days compared with 15 days for patients in the placebo group.

Enrollment in the trial began February 21, 2020, and ended on April 19, 2020 at 60 trial sites in the United States, Denmark, United Kingdom, Greece, Germany, Korea, Mexico, Spain, Japan and Singapore.

As of April 22 and with the trial still underway, 482 patients had recovered and 81 had died.

Serious adverse events were reported for 114 patients taking remdesivir and 141 patients in the placebo group.

As of April 28, 2020, 391 patients in the remdesivir group and 340 in the placebo group had either completed the entire 29-day trial period, recovered or died, according to the report.