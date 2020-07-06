UrduPoint.com
Remdesivir Trials To Take 2 More Months, WHO Has No Final Decision Yet - Chief Scientist

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Remdesivir Trials to Take 2 More Months, WHO Has No Final Decision Yet - Chief Scientist

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Trials of remdesivir will continue for two more months, the World Health Organization (WHO) cannot definitively recommend the drug as effective against COVID-19 yet, Chief Scientist of the WHO Soumya Swaminathan told Sputnik.

According to Swaminathan, the drug trials will move into the second phase in two months. The first phase, which includes effectiveness tests, may take some time, the scientist said.

Countries can publish their own emergency recommendations but WHO does not have any official recommendation on the drug, Swaminathan said. According to the WHO chief scientist, remdesivir does not appear to lower the fatality rate.

More Stories From World

