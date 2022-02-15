UrduPoint.com

Remington Arms Agrees To Settle Liability Claims In Sandy Hook Shooting - Court Document

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022

Remington Arms Agrees to Settle Liability Claims in Sandy Hook Shooting - Court Document

Remington Arms, a producer of the semiautomatic riffle used in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, agreed to settle the liability from the families of the victims, a court document said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Remington Arms, a producer of the semiautomatic riffle used in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, agreed to settle the liability from the families of the victims, a court document said on Tuesday.

"The plaintiffs in this action hereby give Notice that a settlement agreement has been executed between the parties," the court document said.

The plaintiffs asked the court to hold a status conference so that the parties may further report on the settlement, the document said. They also requested to suspend all scheduling deadlines, the court document also said.

"The Remington defendants join in these requests," the court document added.

In December of 2012, a lone gunman armed with a Remington rifle opened fire at the Sandy Hook school in the US state of Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff before killing himself.

More Stories From World

