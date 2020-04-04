UrduPoint.com
Remote Control Operation Removes Tiger's Collar In India

A delicate remote control operation to remove a tracking collar from a tiger on an epic 13-month trek through India has been carried out to avoid the device choking the animal

A delicate remote control operation to remove a tracking collar from a tiger on an epic 13-month trek through India has been carried out to avoid the device choking the animal.

The feline explorer, named Walker for the roughly 3,000 kilometres (1,800 miles) of terrain it covered, has been tracked by Indian wildlife experts through forests, farms, highways and villages.

It was fitted as a three-year-old with a radio collar and followed by GPS since February last year.

A tortuous trek in search of a mate and prey took the tiger on a winding route from one animal sanctuary in the western state of Maharashtra to another about 1,300 kilometres away, according to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

But the collar's battery drained and the tiger began to outgrow the device, presenting a choking hazard that prompted conservationists to remove it last week using a "remote drop-off option".

"The animal has achieved all the skills to survive and avoid humans," a report by WII said, and attempts would now be made to track the male tiger by camera.

A video of the operation, which has been widely viewed on social media, shows Walker laying on the ground before jumping up in surprise as the collar suddenly pops off.

