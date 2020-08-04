(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Brazilian government has been able to save over $87 million by having most of its government employees work from home in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Ministry of the Economy said.

In April-June 2020, the Federal government of Brazil was able to cut administrative spending by over 466 million reais (more than $87.5 million), mainly thanks to a reduction in transportation and energy costs.

About 360,000 government employees (around 62 percent) continue to work from home in Brazil, according to the economy ministry's Monday report.

Brazil now has a total of 2,750,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 16,476 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours. Over the same period, 556 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil, bringing the country's total death toll up to 94,660.

Over 1.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.