UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remote Work Allowed Brazil's Government To Save More Than $87 Million - Economy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:20 AM

Remote Work Allowed Brazil's Government to Save More Than $87 Million - Economy Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Brazilian government has been able to save over $87 million by having most of its government employees work from home in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Ministry of the Economy said.

In April-June 2020, the Federal government of Brazil was able to cut administrative spending by over 466 million reais (more than $87.5 million), mainly thanks to a reduction in transportation and energy costs.

About 360,000 government employees (around 62 percent) continue to work from home in Brazil, according to the economy ministry's Monday report.

Brazil now has a total of 2,750,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 16,476 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours. Over the same period, 556 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil, bringing the country's total death toll up to 94,660.

Over 1.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

Same Brazil 2020 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

4 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.