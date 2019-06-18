UrduPoint.com
Remotorization Of Russian Be-200 Aircraft To Russia-France Engines Postponed- Manufacturer

Remotorization of Russian Be-200 Aircraft to Russia-France Engines Postponed- Manufacturer

LE BOURGET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Remotorization of Russian Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft from Ukrainian to Russian-French engines has been postponed, Yuri Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, said.

The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General has previously prohibited to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to change Ukrainian engines to those with components made in NATO member states.

"We have postponed the SaM146 program. We are currently delivering [Be-200s] with 436-type engines [Ukrainian D-436TP engines] ... We are cooperating with the United Engine Corporation [Russian state-owned engine producer] on this matter. Work continues," Grudinin told reporters at the International Paris Air Show, held in the French commune of Le Bourget.

