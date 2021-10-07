Removal of Accreditation of 8 Russian Diplomats Unrelated to Any 'Particular Event' - NATO

- Home
Thu 07th October 2021
NATO's decision to withdraw accreditation of eight members of the Russian mission is not related to any "particular event," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday
"We have withdrawn the accreditation of eight members of the Russian mission to NATO who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers.
This decision is not linked to any particular event but we have seen over some time now an increase in Russian malign activity," Stoltenberg told a press conference.