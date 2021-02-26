Removal of Twitter Accounts Under Pretext of 'Attempts to Influence US, EU' Absurd -Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The removal of Twitter accounts under pretests of "undermining the confidence in NATO" and "attempts to influence" the politics of the United States and the European Union are absurd, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Twitter suspended 373 accounts linked to Russia, Armenia and Iran for violations of "platform manipulation policies." In total, 100 accounts were linked to Russia and Twitter said that they allegedly undermining the confidence in NATO.

"The motivational part cited in Twitter's own report is in principle absurd: the accounts allegedly broadcast ideas linked with the Russian government, and also undermined confidence in NATO, and influenced the US and the EU," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that many Twitter accounts can fell into these categories, meaning that they all can be blocked.

Zakharova also said that the Russian Foreign Ministry believes that Twitter is becoming a tool for a digital dictatorship.