UrduPoint.com

Removal Of US Tariffs On Chinese Goods To Benefit Whole World - Chinese Commerce Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Removal of US Tariffs on Chinese Goods to Benefit Whole World - Chinese Commerce Ministry

The removal of extra tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the United States would meet interests of consumers around the world given the current inflation rate and would benefit both Washington and Beijing, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The removal of extra tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the United States would meet interests of consumers around the world given the current inflation rate and would benefit both Washington and Beijing, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that his administration may review the Trump-era trade tariffs imposed on Chinese imports to counter inflation.

"In the current conditions of high inflation, the removal of extra tariffs on Chinese goods by the United States meets fundamental interests of American consumers and businesses, and is beneficial to the US, China and the whole world," Shu said at a press briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Chinese and US trade teams are currently maintaining normal communication.

In January 2020, the Trump administration and the Chinese government signed a two-year trade deal known as Phase One. Under the agreement, Washington retained 25% tariffs on Chinese goods worth about $250 billion per year and 7.5% tariffs on goods worth $120 billion. China, in turn, pledged to purchase $75 billion worth of US industrial goods, $50 billion worth of energy, $40 billion worth of agricultural products and up to $40 billion in services.

In December 2021, Beijing said it had made enough efforts over the two years to fulfill the deal despite the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed the hope that Washington would also endeavor to create favorable conditions for further development of bilateral trade.

Related Topics

World China Washington Trump Beijing Shu United States January May December 2020 Commerce Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Promote Interfaith-Harmony for eradication of extr ..

Promote Interfaith-Harmony for eradication of extremism: Speakers

1 minute ago
 IGP takes notice of murder of six members of dacoi ..

IGP takes notice of murder of six members of dacoit gang

1 minute ago
 Parvez Hussain posted as Secretary RTA Hyderabad

Parvez Hussain posted as Secretary RTA Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 New building of PBM Head Office Call Center inaugu ..

New building of PBM Head Office Call Center inaugurated

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges int'l community to launch relief pr ..

Pakistan urges int'l community to launch relief program for Afghan people

3 minutes ago
 FESCO chief to hold E-court on Saturday

FESCO chief to hold E-court on Saturday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.