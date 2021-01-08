Removing Trump From Office 'Not Appropriate at This Point' - Senator Graham

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Using constitutional powers to remove President Donald Trump from office over Wednesday's breach of the US Capitol by his supporters is not appropriate at this time, US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said.

"I'm looking for the next 14 days to reset and we hand off power in their traditional sense by being a peaceful transfer," Graham said on Thursday. "As to the 25th Amendment being invoked, I do not believe that's appropriate at this point. I'm looking for a peaceful transfer of power."

The 25th Amendment of the US Constitution allows for the removal of an incapacitated or rogue president. Several congressional Democrats called earlier for invoking the 25th Amendment to prevent Trump from remaining in office over the next two weeks until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

The calls to remove Trump from office came after scores of his supporters broke into Congress on Wednesday to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes for Biden.

Trump reiterated on Wednesday that he will not concede defeat, while continuing to claim election victory was stolen from him via a massive fraud and acts of impropriety. The group of Trump supporters that breached the Capitol later that day, engaged with police in a stand-off that lasted several hours and left at least four people dead, including a female Air-Force veteran who was shot by a police officer.

A string of Trump administration officials, including Transport Secretary Elaine Chao, have announced their resignations since Wednesday, citing the storming of the Capitol as the reason.