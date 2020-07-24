The successful first-stage filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile river has increased the credibility of Ethiopia in the eyes of the international community, Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti said on Friday, calling the recent understanding reached with downstream states a joint "diplomatic victory."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The successful first-stage filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile river has increased the credibility of Ethiopia in the eyes of the international community, Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti said on Friday, calling the recent understanding reached with downstream states a joint "diplomatic victory."

Earlier in the week, Addis Ababa announced that it had completed the first stage filling of GERD after the three main sides to the dispute over the dam's operation and filling - Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia - reached "major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough deal."

"The successful filling of the dam boosted Ethiopia's credibility on the international arena.

The three countries have reached common understanding and was concluded with success and that was a victory to all the three countries," Mufti said at a press conference, as quoted by Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

GERD, which is set to become Africa's largest dam, is souring relations with Cairo and Khartoum, as the two states fear that the facility may jeopardize their own water security.

The three parties have held dozens of rounds of talks but have failed to agree on how soon the dam should be filled, and Addis Ababa sees this project as crucial for economic growth. Egypt has asked the UN Security Council to intervene in the talks to prevent any unilateral steps by Ethiopia.