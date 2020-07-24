UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renaissance Dam 1st Stage Filling Enhances Ethiopia's Image - Addis Ababa

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:11 PM

Renaissance Dam 1st Stage Filling Enhances Ethiopia's Image - Addis Ababa

The successful first-stage filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile river has increased the credibility of Ethiopia in the eyes of the international community, Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti said on Friday, calling the recent understanding reached with downstream states a joint "diplomatic victory."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The successful first-stage filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile river has increased the credibility of Ethiopia in the eyes of the international community, Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti said on Friday, calling the recent understanding reached with downstream states a joint "diplomatic victory."

Earlier in the week, Addis Ababa announced that it had completed the first stage filling of GERD after the three main sides to the dispute over the dam's operation and filling - Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia - reached "major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough deal."

"The successful filling of the dam boosted Ethiopia's credibility on the international arena.

The three countries have reached common understanding and was concluded with success and that was a victory to all the three countries," Mufti said at a press conference, as quoted by Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

GERD, which is set to become Africa's largest dam, is souring relations with Cairo and Khartoum, as the two states fear that the facility may jeopardize their own water security.

The three parties have held dozens of rounds of talks but have failed to agree on how soon the dam should be filled, and Addis Ababa sees this project as crucial for economic growth. Egypt has asked the UN Security Council to intervene in the talks to prevent any unilateral steps by Ethiopia.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Water Turkey Egypt Dam Cairo Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia Sudan Dina May Mufti All

Recent Stories

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

44 minutes ago

Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

2 minutes ago

US Believes 4 Indicted Chinese Researches Part of ..

2 minutes ago

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

Italian Carabinieri Arrested for Selling Drugs Wer ..

2 minutes ago

US new home sales surge in June: govt

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.