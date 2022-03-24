- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Renault Decides To Suspend All Operations In Russia - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 01:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) French car maker Renault has decided to suspend all operations in Russia, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, Renault said that activities at its manufacturing plant in Moscow are already suspended.
Recent Stories
Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'biggest achievement'
PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib
Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports
US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State ..
Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family
Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.
More Stories From World
-
Russian Defense Ministry Says Almost 18,000 People Evacuated From Ukraine, Donbas Today41 minutes ago
-
US Embassy in Russia Will Find It Difficult to Operate If More Limits Come - State Dept.50 minutes ago
-
Scholz, Zelenskyy Discuss Kiev-Moscow Talks, Sides Agree to Keep in Touch - Berlin51 minutes ago
-
Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family1 hour ago
-
Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.1 hour ago
-
US Embassy in Russia Will Find It Difficult to Operate If More Limits Come - State Dept.1 hour ago
-
Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports1 hour ago
-
US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State Dept.1 hour ago
-
Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family1 hour ago
-
Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.1 hour ago
-
US Embassy in Russia Will Find It Difficult to Operate If More Limits Come - State Dept.1 hour ago
-
Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports12 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.