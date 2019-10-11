Renault Dismisses Bollore as CEO After Just 10 Months in Office

Renault's board of directors has decided to dismiss CEO Thierry Bollore after he spent only 10 months in the office, and Clotilde Delbos has been appointed as the interim head of the company, the French multinational car manufacturer said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Renault's board of directors has decided to dismiss CEO Thierry Bollore after he spent only 10 months in the office, and Clotilde Delbos has been appointed as the interim head of the company, the French multinational car manufacturer said on Friday.

"The Board of Directors decided to end the mandate of Mr Thierry Bollore as Chief Executive Officer of Renault SA and President of Renault s.a.s with immediate effect. The Board of Directors also decided to appoint, with immediate effect, Mrs Clotilde Delbos as Chief Executive Officer of Renault SA for an interim period, until a process is completed to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer," Renault said in a statement, released after the meeting of the directors board.

Olivier Murguet and Jose-Vicente de los Mozos were appointed as deputy managing directors to "assist .

.. Delbos in her duties," while Jean-Dominique Senard will assume the presidency of Renault s.a.s. for the interim period, the company added.

Bollore was appointed as Renault CEO in late January, after serving as the interim head of the company since Carlos Ghosn's arrest in November 2018.

Ghosn, who used to be the chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and of all three companies individually, was arrested in Japan in November 2018 along with his right hand, Greg Kelly, as part of an investigation into the former executives' presumed failure to properly report around $44 million worth of income. Ghosn is currently under house arrest.

Delbos has served as Renault's chief financial officer and executive vice president since April 2016.