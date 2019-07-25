Renault-Nissan: highlights in a 20-year alliance

(@imziishan)

Japanese carmaker Nissan was rescued from bankruptcy two decades ago by France's Renault in union that was rocked by the sacking last year of its architect, the scandal-tainted Carlos Ghosn

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Japanese carmaker Nissan was rescued from bankruptcy two decades ago by France's Renault in union that was rocked by the sacking last year of its architect, the scandal-tainted Carlos Ghosn.

After crisis-hit Nissan announced Thursday a steep plunge in quarterly profits and plans to cut 12,500 jobs, here are key dates in the alliance: