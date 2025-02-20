Renault revs up profitability in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Renault confirmed on Thursday it defied headwinds in the car industry by boosting revenue and attaining record profitability in 2024 thanks to the success of its new lineup of vehicles, although net profit sank as it scaled back its partnership with Nissan.

The group, which also includes the budget Dacia brand and sportscar Alpine, saw revenues rise by 7.4 percent to hit 56.2 billion Euros ($58.6 billion), with its operating profit margin coming in at a record 7.6 percent.

However net profit sank to 800 million euros due to a 1.5-billion-euro loss it booked on the sale of Nissan shares.

Without the sale of Nissan shares, profit would have come in at 2.8 billion euros, a 21 percent increase on 2023.

"This excellent performance is the result of our product offensive and cost cutting," chief financial officer Thierry Pieton told journalists.

"Renault Group has never been so strong and benefited from such solid fundamentals," he added.

Chief executive Luca de Meo praised the "in-depth transformation of the company".

The board proposed a dividend payment of 2.20 euros per share, an increase of 19 percent from last year.

The company's shares slid 1.5 percent in morning trading on the Paris stock exchange.

Renault's new line up of vehicles -- it launched 10 models in 2024 -- accounted for 24 percent of sales in the final quarter of 2024, which is a good indication for the start of 2025, said Pieton.